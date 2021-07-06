Britney Spears Planning to ‘Officially Retire,’ Says Manager in Resignation Letter
FINAL CURTAIN
It seems Britney Spears has come up with a new plan to stop people from exploiting her—to officially quit from show business. Larry Rudolph, Britney’s manager since the mid-1990s, has reportedly announced that he’s quitting the role because she no longer wants to be a pop megastar. Deadline reports that Rudolph has sent a letter to Spears’ co-conservators, her father Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery, which read: “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire... As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” The quitting manager added: “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.” Last week, a judge denied Spears’ request for her father to be removed from the controversial conservatorship that controls vast swathes of her life.