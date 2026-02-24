Britney Spears Posts Another Distressing Instagram Video

Singer Britney Spears has posted another distressing video on her Instagram account. In her latest posts, the “Toxic” singer can be seen in a pair of videos filmed in her living room wearing a mini skirt, a red crop top, an olive trench coat, and a cowboy hat while she busts some moves to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. The 44-year-old appears erratic in the videos, one of which includes a nip-slip, while she makes unnerving facial expressions to the camera. In the second video, she also appears to stumble during her dance. “TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!! BE PRETTY N SHIT WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!” the caption read. The singer has in the past raised eyebrows with her sometimes cryptic and chaotic Instagram posts. In November 2025, she briefly deleted her account after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir.

Mandatory