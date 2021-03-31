Britney Spears Posts First Statement on ‘Framing’ Doc: ‘I Cried for Two Weeks’

Read it at Instagram
Britney Spears responded directly for the first time Tuesday to the blockbuster New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which delves into her media portrayal and current conservatorship battle. The pop star captioned an Instagram video of herself spinning with “I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day. I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in... I cried for two weeks and well... I still cry sometimes!!!!” The documentary set off a news cycle of its own, eliciting apologies from the likes of Justin Timberlake for his treatment of his former girlfriend.