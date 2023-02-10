Britney Spears Posts Public Instagram Response to Intervention Rumors
TOXIC
Britney Spears went on a lengthy Instagram rant early Friday morning, posting her fury over a recent TMZ report that quoted sources claiming they were afraid “she’s gonna die.” The story, published Feb. 9, claims her manager and husband, Sam Asghari, were among those who planned an intervention due to her alleged mental health and substance abuse issues. However, Spears hit back. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” Spears said. “I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!” Spears said she is “doing the best I can,” though was not surprised. “Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”