Britney Spears’ Reaction to Jamie Lynn’s Interview? ‘Rolling Her Eyes’
Britney Spears is “aware” of sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent interview with ABC News—which aired Wednesday in part on Good Morning America and at length on Nightline. Her response? A source tells Page Six she’s “rolling her eyes.” Jamie Lynn, who starred on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 and became a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias ahead of its second season, has been promoting her memoir Things I Should Have Said. Britney, who has publicly distanced herself from her younger sister after she delivered the blistering court testimony that ended her conservatorship this summer, is reportedly less than thrilled that Jamie Lynn has been sharing personal details about their family’s tumult in the process. “Britney has been deeply hurt by her family, and this isn’t helping matters,” the source told Page Six. “Sure, Jamie Lynn has a book to sell, but things don’t have to be so one-sided... Now that she’s free, Britney wanted to share everything that she’s been through when she was ready, but Jamie Lynn beat her to the punch.”