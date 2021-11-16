‘Furious’ Britney Spears Reportedly Refuses to See Mom After Accusing Her of Masterminding Conservatorship
‘GO F*CK YOURSELF!!!!’
Britney Spears has pointedly refused to see Lynne Spears, with the pop star reportedly barring her mother from coming into her Los Angeles home late last week, according to Page Six. Lynne, who flew to L.A. from Louisiana shortly before Britney’s conservatorship ended on Friday, was trying to “reconnect with Britney,” an anonymous source told the gossip site. “She is furious with her,” the source said. “Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.” Lynne also filed a petition earlier this month to try and force her daughter’s estate to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees related to the conservatorship battle.
The singer has previously said she blames her mother for the traumatic conservatorship, denouncing Lynne as the brains behind the “abusive” scheme. In a now-deleted Instagram post on Nov. 2, Britney wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is is [sic] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!!!” Spears said that her mother and former manager Lou Taylor “secretly ruined” her life, “so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go fuck yourself!!!!”