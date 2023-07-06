Britney Spears Reportedly Backhanded by Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard

Read it at TMZ
Britney Spears was allegedly backhanded by San Antonio Spurs security director Damian Smith on Wednesday night after she approached the team’s newest star, Victor Wembanyama, to ask for a photo, TMZ reports. According to TMZ, Spears and her husband were walking through Catch restaurant in Las Vegas when she spotted Wembanyama, of whom she’s a fan; Spears tapped the player on his shoulder, at which point Smith slapped her in the face, knocking the pop star to the ground. TMZ says Spears’ team filed a police report alleging that battery took place. Smith, TMZ reported, said afterwards that when he slapped Spears he wasn’t aware who she was.