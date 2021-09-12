Britney Spears Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari After 5 Years of Dating
TILL THE WORLD ENDS
Britney Spears is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, a rep for Spears confirmed on Sunday. Fitness guru Asghari, 27, popped the question at the pop star’s home with a 4-carat diamond ring engraved with the word “Lioness”—his nickname for her. It’s apparently the same ring that lightning-fast fans spotted on Asghari’s Instagram story Saturday, before he quickly deleted the photos with the claim that his account had been “hacked and photoshopped.” Asghari had also been spotted ring-shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills earlier in September, however, leading to a tidal wave of fan buzz that he must be preparing to drop to one knee.
Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, first met on the set of the music video for Spears’ song “Slumber Party” in October 2016. While battling her longtime conservatorship in court this summer, Spears spoke out about how she had been prevented from taking the next step with Asghari. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told the judge, adding that her team had informed her neither was possible under the terms of the guardianship. (On Sept. 8, Spears’ father filed paperwork to terminate his role as his daughter’s conservator.) In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, Spears wrote, “I can’t fucking believe it… !!!!!!”