Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Wedding-Crashing Ex
HER PREROGATIVE
After Jason Alexander’s attempt to crash their wedding on Thursday, both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have filed a restraining order against the pop star’s ex-husband. Alexander, Spears’ first husband, must stay at least 100 yards away from Spears, Asghari, and their home. Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart told Page Six that Alexander is behind bars for trespassing, vandalism, and battery. He thanked law enforcement leaders for their swift action. “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride,” Rosengart said. Despite continuously trespassing on Spears’ property and being told he wasn’t welcome, Alexander came armed with a knife to the wedding while live-streaming on Instagram, according to the order obtained by Page Six.