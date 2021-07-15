Britney Spears Uses #FreeBritney Hashtag for First Time in Celebratory Instagram
TURNING POINT
The same day that a Los Angeles court handed Britney Spears a major win in the battle against her conservatorship, the pop star used a hashtag that had previously only circulated among fans in their support for her. In an Instagram post featuring a video of herself doing cartwheels and riding a horse, Spears wrote: “New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!... #FreeBritney.” Earlier in the day, the singer had wept at the news that the court would allow her to hire her own attorney, Mathew Rosengart, in the fight to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that she says has exerted a punishing degree of control over her life since 2008. She also said she wanted him prosecuted for “conservatorship abuse.”