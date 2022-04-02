Britney Spears Says Her Family Has ‘Broken’ Her in Now-Deleted Instagram Post
STRONGER
In a now-deleted post on Instagram captured by The Daily Mail, Britney Spears once again unloaded on her parents and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer described listening to her mother, Lynne, “literally scream from the rooftops ... no lie !!!” at “a drunk man who couldn't even talk”—presumably her father, James Spears. Spears noted that while her family forced her into therapy, her parents never went—“and they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day of their fucking lives.”
The singer also slammed her mother and sister, Jamie Lynn, for publishing their tell-all books Through the Storm and Things I Should Have Said. As she put it, “we are entitled to our own story but this drama is of the devil !!!”
“I am not the type of person to air dirty laundry,” Spears concluded, “but I’m sure as hell not going to sit back and be my family’s Jesus Christ !!! I will speak up and blow the fucking house down !!!” Her final words: “I’m still not done … and FUCK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY FUCKING HEART !!!”