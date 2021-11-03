Britney Spears Says Her Mom Concocted Conservatorship Scheme
‘SECRETLY RUINED MY LIFE’
Britney Spears’ father may have been her conservator, but the pop star said he’s too much of a dummy to have concocted the legal scheme himself. Spears accused her mother Lynne late Tuesday of coming up with the idea for the legal arrangement that held Spears’ life under tight control for nearly 13 years. According to screenshots of a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is is [sic] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!!! I will never get those years back… She secretly ruined my life… So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go **** yourself. You know exactly what you did… My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.” Lynne, who filed Monday to recoup $660,000 in attorneys’ fees related to the conservatorship despite not being an official part of the arrangement, has not responded to the post. It’s likely that Britney will be free from the restrictive legal agreement by the end of this month after a judge suspended her father from his position as conservator in September.