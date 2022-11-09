Britney Says Nope to Millie Bobby Brown Playing Her in a Movie
‘I’M NOT DEAD!’
Britney Spears has boldly claimed she is “not dead yet” after actress Millie Bobby Brown said the singer was someone she would want to portray in a movie. Brown was appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show when she was asked what was on her bucket list for the future. Brown named Spears as “a real person” that she would like to play. “I think her story resonates with me,” she said. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger—I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and her’s only.” Spears, however, wasn’t into the idea, taking to Instagram afterwards: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” She added: “Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!! Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram 😬🙈 … kinda fun though !!! Now that I’m breathing … I have time … it’s different !!! I like it !!!”