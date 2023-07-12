CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears Says She ‘Had Therapy’ to Write Memoir
‘YOU GUYS BETTER LIKE IT’
Britney Spears says she’s hopeful fans will like her upcoming memoir because she “had a lot of therapy” to get it done. In a video message to her Instagram followers late Tuesday, the singer reminded fans that her tell-all, titled The Woman in Me, “is coming out very, very soon.” It’s slated to hit shelves on Oct. 24. “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it,” she said. “And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.” The memoir, to be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, “is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope,” a press release said Tuesday.