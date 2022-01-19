Britney: I Should Have Slapped My Mom and Sis ‘Right Across Your F**king Faces’
ESCALATING
Britney Spears scorched her younger sister yet again Tuesday—and this time added her mother to her targets. The pop star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done… slapped you and Mamma right across your f--king faces!!!!!” She accused both her sister and her mother Lynne of failing to support her during her tumultuous breakup from Justin Timberlake: “Justin’s family was all I knew for many years.” Spears posted a picture of a holiday drink with cinnamon and nutmeg, painting a picture of her sister lazing about, watching TV for hours and drinking “the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar.” The post is the latest in a series of tirades from Spears against Jamie Lynn, whom the singer said had a much easier upbringing and who has penned a forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.