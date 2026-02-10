Britney Spears Sells Her Entire Music Catalog for Big Bucks

Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Primary Wave reportedly paid the 44-year-old pop starlet “in the ballpark” of $200 million for her hits, including “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” and others. A specific number was not given. If accurate, that number would rival the $200 million deal Justin Bieber made at the beginning of 2023. TMZ reported that the deal was signed on December 30, and Spears is celebrating the agreement by spending more time with her kids. She joins Primary Wave’s roster of iconic artists, as the publisher has the rights to the catalogs of musicians including Prince, Bob Marley, and Stevie Nicks. Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Multiple music legends have sold all or part of their catalogs in recent years, including Katy Perry, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan.