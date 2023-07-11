Britney Spears Set to Publish Her First Memoir in October

CHEAT SHEET
Paradigm-shifting pop star Britney Spears will publish her debut memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24 via the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, People reported Tuesday. According to a press release, the book will trace Spears’ “incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” and illuminate “the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.” In 2021, Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father. She was also caught up in a bizarre fracas last week when a security guard backhanded her for trying to approach NBA player Victor Wembanyama for a photo in Las Vegas.