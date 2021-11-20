Britney Spears Slams Christina Aguilera for Staying Silent on Conservatorship
BACKSTABBING
Newly free Britney Spears isn’t letting anyone off the hook these days. Spears took to Instagram on Friday to comment on Christina Aguilera’s lack of comment on Spears’ situation during the Latin Grammys a day earlier. “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera’s red carpet interview. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” She then followed up the post with praise for Lady Gaga, whose support Spears said brought her to tears.
Aguilera participated in a media huddle on the carpet when a reporter asked if the singer had spoken to Spears since her conservatorship ended. Aguilera quickly shot a glance to her rep Brett Ruttenberg, who cut the interview short. “No, I’m sorry, we’re not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!” he told the reporters, shooing Aguilera away. The singer did manage to get one sentence in of support as she left: “I’m happy for her!”