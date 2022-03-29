Britney Spears Slams Justin Timberlake for Using Her Name for Fame
CRY HIM A RIVER
Britney Spears on Tuesday accused her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake of using her name to boost his career. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the pop singer wrote that she had had a conversation with Jesus about people in her life who had betrayed her, including Timberlake, her mother Lynne, and sister Jamie Spears. “Your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!” she wrote Jesus told her. “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!!” Spears and Timberlake’s whirlwind three-year relationship flamed out in a highly publicized breakup in 2002. The relationship further soured after Timberlake released megahit “Cry Me a River,” implying Spears had cheated on him. In February last year, Timberlake apologized to Spears for weaponizing a narrative that cast her as a villain in order to shoot his solo career into the stratosphere. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote.