Britney Spears Teams Up With Will.i.am for Forthcoming Single
‘UH OH!’
You will soon (soon) be rocking with Will.i.am and Britney, bitch. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Will.i.am teased the imminent release of a new collaboration—a single seemingly titled “Mind Your Business.” He shared a 16-second clip including portions of the song alongside a caption: “Uh Oh!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears,” alongside a row of flame emojis and the hashtag #MINDyourBUSINESS. The track, which is expected to drop Tuesday, marks Spears’ first release since “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John that itself marked a comeback after being released from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship. The upcoming single is Spears and Will.i.am’s fourth collaboration, with the duo most notably teaming up for “Scream & Shout,” the lead single off of the Black Eyed Peas founder’s fourth album, 2013’s #willpower. The surprise announcement comes just days after Spears announced that her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, will hit shelves in October.