Britney Spears Declares ‘I Quit’ in Defiant Instagram Post
‘KILLED MY DREAMS’
Britney Spears wrote on Instagram late Saturday that she wouldn’t be returning to performing any time soon as she fights a legal battle to free herself from a conservatorship helmed by her father. The pop star wrote, “I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!! I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.” Spears won a victory in her fight against the legal arrangement, which controls much of her personal and professional life, on Friday when a Los Angeles court allowed her to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. The development prompted her to post a video herself dancing and use the #FreeBritney hashtag for the first time.