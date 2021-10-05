Spears Thanks ‘Free Britney’ Movement for Liberating Her From Conservatorship
‘I HAVE NO WORDS’
Britney Spears took to Twitter on Monday to express her love for her most ardent fans, whom she credited for helping her get out of an incredibly restrictive conservatorship. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” the pop star, 39, wrote to her 55 million Twitter followers. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”
Last week, a judge suspended Spears’ father, Jamie, as conservator of her estate, a major step toward ending the conservatorship that has governed Spears’ life for the last 13 years. Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart (“Rosengod” to her fans) have been pushing for the move in court for months, calling the situation “abusive,” often backed up by hundreds of protesters chanting support just outside the courthouse. A hearing has been set for Nov. 12 to determine whether the conservatorship, which remains in place, should be terminated entirely.
On Twitter, Samantha Stark, the director of Framing Britney Spears, the 2021 New York Times documentary that renewed public interest in the conservatorship case, responded to Spears’ Tweet. “Britney, your fans love you in a way that rocked me to my core,” Stark wrote. “So many people love you. Profoundly.”