Britney Spears Tried to End Her Conservatorship for Years: Report
FREE BRITNEY
Britney Spears has stayed largely silent in public about her conservatorship that’s ruled her personal life and finances since 2008, but court records indicate that the singer has quietly struggled to end her father’s control over her life for years. The New York Times reports that in 2014, Spears’ lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the court that due to James Spears’ drinking and several other grievances, his client wanted to explore his removal as her guardian. Spears said her father was “obsessed” with controlling both her personal and financial her life, the records state, from the friends she was allowed to make to whether or not she was allowed to re-stain the cabinets in her kitchen.
The Times also reports that Spears pushed at another point to end her conservatorship entirely, and suggested that the arrangement precluded her from potentially retiring. Spears will address the Los Angeles court directly on Wednesday, and her remarks are expected to focus on her relationship with her father. As one investigator wrote in the old court documents, “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of,’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.”