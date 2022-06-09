Britney’s Ex-Husband Crashes Her Wedding Yelling ‘Bullsh*t’
‘WHERE’S BRITNEY?’
Police were summoned to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding on Thursday to respond to a report of a trespasser, who turned out to be none other than Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old, who was married to Spears for less than 55 hours in 2004, filmed himself inside the singer’s home on Instagram Live, telling security personnel that he had been invited to the event. “Where’s Britney?” he can be heard saying to a security guard. The live feed cuts out, only to restart with Alexander now outside, approaching a pink tent. “Don’t fuck with me, bro. I’m done,” he says. “So here’s the inside scoop, guys, on the bullshit wedding.” TMZ reported that Alexander, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and most recently pleaded guilty in January to stalking an unidentified woman, instigated “some kind of physical struggle” at the wedding before he was “eventually restrained outside.”