Brits Are Now Waiting 24 HOURS to Pay Respects to the Queen
TRUE DEVOTION
The British government briefly issued a pause on new people queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Friday, as wait times from the start of the line to reach Parliament surpassed 24 hours. Britons were told they’re able to rejoin the line again later Friday, but are being warned their wait will not be an easy one. They will have to queue for more than five miles as they slowly inch closer to get a glimpse—and pay final respects—to the late Queen Elizabeth. The pause was necessary for public safety, officials said, as “overnight temperatures will be cold” and reports have surfaced of hundreds of people fainting as they wait in line. The National Health Service said Friday it had transported 435 patients who fell ill along the queuing route and surrounding areas by the end of Thursday. Among those who weathered the long line to see the the late Queen was English soccer star David Beckham, who reported queueing for 10 hours before he reached parliament to pay his final respects.