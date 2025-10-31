Brits Celebrate News of Andrew Paying Price for Epstein Ties

Brits didn’t hold back after the news of Prince Andrew getting stripped of his royal titles.

The audience of BBC’s Question Time, a political debate program, erupted into applause after host Fiona Bruce broke the news of the stunning development on Thursday, following years of controversy surrounding his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m stopping the recording because you have a breaking story which we should respond to,” she told guests in the middle of the show.

“I think this is a really brave, important, and right step by the King, and I fully support it”



The #bbcqt audience and Labour’s Lisa Nandy react to the news that Andrew has been stripped of his 'Prince' title and will move out of Royal Lodge pic.twitter.com/nkJS8Ya3Bh — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 30, 2025

“Prince Andrew will no longer be Prince Andrew,” Bruce went on, drawing applause from the audience before she could even finish talking. “He will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

The audience applauded a second time after Bruce reported that the disgraced royal would surrender the lease to his home.

Buckingham Palace announced in a bombshell statement that King Charles has initiated the formal process of stripping Andrew, 65, of his formal titles. The Palace also said Andrew had been ordered to surrender his lease to the Royal Lodge and move to the Sandringham Estate.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement read. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Andrew has been hounded by controversy since he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims, who took her own life in April. Her siblings hailed King Charles’ move as a “victory” for her: “Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.”

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen—when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew. Miami Herald/TNS

U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who was a guest on Question Time on Thursday, welcomed the news.