Upstate NY Woman Charged With Manslaughter After Running Over Boyfriend
Nicholas Tracy was driving down the road with his girlfriend, Brittany Carlson, shortly before 2 am Sunday morning when he pulled over and decided to walk. Carlson then got behind the wheel and almost immediately mowed him down, according to a NY State Police news release first reported by the New York Post. Authorities say they don’t know what prompted Tracy, 31, to get out of the car, and didn’t say if the couple had been arguing. Cops responded to the grisly scene after receiving a 911 call of a “deceased male in the roadway.” Carlson, 29, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and unsafe start.