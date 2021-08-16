CHEAT SHEET
Ohio Mom Who Tossed Her 6-Year-Old’s Body in River Pleads Guilty to Murder
Brittany Gosney, a 29-year old Ohio mother accused of killing her 6-year old son and throwing his body in a river, pleaded guilty to one count of murder Monday. In February, Gosney allegedly tried to abandon her three children at a park, when her son grabbed her the car door and ultimately died after Gosney drove away at a high speed. She then kept her 6-year old son’s remains in a bedroom before tossing them into the Ohio River with her boyfriend early in the morning, authorities said. Gosney showed little remorse in court, shedding a single tear, Fox 19 reports The boy’s remains have not been found.