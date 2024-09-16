Brittany Mahomes ‘Deeply Bothered’ by Trump’s Attack on Taylor Swift: Report
PICTURE TO BURN?
Brittany Mahomes is “questioning her support” for former President Donald Trump after he lashed out at her bestie Taylor Swift on Sunday, less than a week after the pop star endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Daily Mail. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he posted on Truth Social, a line of attack that disturbed Mahomes, a source told the tabloid. “This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong,” the insider told the Mail, adding later, “This shook her to her core.” The source cautioned that the pending change of heart doesn’t mean that the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is “suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly.” Mahomes was embroiled in criticism late last month when fans spotted that she’d apparently liked one of Trump’s Instagram posts. She unliked the post and posted on her Story about her “haters” having “deep rooted issues [they] refuse to heal from childhood.” The day after Swift’s endorsement dropped, Trump went on Fox News to sing Brittany’s full-throated praises, calling her “a big MAGA fan.”