Brittany Snow’s Ex Says ‘Infidelity’ Claims Are False

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow’s ex-husband, Selling the OC realtor Tyler Stanaland, took to Instagram on Thursday to refute Snow’s allusions to his alleged infidelity, which the actress made earlier this week on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” Stanaland wrote on his Instagram story. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.”

“I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “I will be making no further comments on this matter.”

“I wish her nothing but the best,” Stanaland concluded, referring to Snow.

The Daily Beast reached out to Snow’s reps for comment.

Selling the OC, which premiered in 2022, features on-camera evidence Stanaland’s flirty relationships with c0-stars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle. Snow announced her separation from Stranaland that same year.

“You went through a very public divorce with your ex,” Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper said to Snow this week. “Your ex-husband went on a reality show and there was a situation with another woman that played out and you had no idea what was happening until it aired for the world. What did you feel when you saw this play out for the world to see?”

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” Snow said. “So I will say what people think happened, happened.”

Snow told Cooper that she was “shocked” when she watched Selling the OC. “I did not know what was going on. I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way,” she said.

In 2022, Stanaland also revealed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that another one of his Selling the OC costars, Kayla Cardona, had tried to kiss him off camera—twice.