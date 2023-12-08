Brittney Griner Inks Deal With Disney, ESPN Over Scripted Series
‘SHARE MY STORY’
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner will team up with Disney, handing them the exclusive rights to her story after she was held in a Russian prison in 2022 on drug smuggling charges. According to Variety, Disney has acquired the rights to a documentary feature that will air via ESPN Films, along with a scripted series through ABC Signature and an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, will lead the projects as executive director. “Brittney is an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus told Variety in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere.” Griner added in her own statement that she is “grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” adding, “the last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life.”