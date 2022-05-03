Brittney Griner Release Hopes Fueled by New ‘Wrongfully Detained’ Designation
LET HER GO
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was arrested in February at a Moscow-area airport on claims she was illegally carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, is being “wrongfully detained” by Russia, the U.S. State Department has finally said. The re-categorization is significant, meaning the U.S. government is now able to seek her return without waiting for the case to go through Russian courts. Griner’s friends, family, and supporters are now also being advised they can bring attention to her plight, ESPN said. The State Department said: “The Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Brittney Griner. With this determination, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner’s release.” Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, held in Russia since 2019, was released last week in a prisoner swap. Another American, Paul Whelan, has been held by the Russian authorities for more than two years. Griner had been playing for a Russian team in her U.S. off-season when she was detained.