Brittney Griner Sports New Look in Phoenix Mercury Return
Basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to the court, just over a year after being detained in Russia. Griner, 32, spent most of 2022 detained on drug charges in Russia, after she was arrested for carrying a small amount of hash oil. She returned to the U.S. on a prisoner swap in December and renewed her contract with the Phoenix Mercury this week. Griner, 32, was filmed practicing on Friday, for the first time since her return to the U.S. sporting a new short haircut. Other Phoenix athletes applauded the gold medalist’s return. “Just to see her out there practicing, running around... it’s unreal,” Phoenix Suns player Deandre Ayton told ESPN. “Her just being back, trying to get back in shape and just loving what she loves to do. Her mind is free, everybody’s happy.”