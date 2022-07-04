Brittney Griner Sends Heartbreaking Letter to Biden: ‘Please Don’t Forget About Me’
‘I BELIEVE IN YOU’
Basketball star Brittney Griner has sent a desperate letter to the White House, pleading with President Joe Biden to do everything in his power to bring her home from Russia, where’s she’s been in custody for more than four months after being arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis oil. “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist wrote. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you.” Griner’s trial began last week, months after she was arrested at a Moscow-area airport last February. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. “I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore,” she told Biden. “I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”