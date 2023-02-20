CHEAT SHEET
    Brittney Griner Set to Finalize WNBA Return Deal This Week: Report

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

    USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Brittney Griner is re-signing with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury on a one-year contract, CBS News reported Sunday. The deal is expected to be finalized Tuesday. The 32-year-old was imprisoned in Russia for almost 10 months after being arrested for marijuana possession while in the country, before the United States arranged for her release in exchange for a notorious arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Griner’s return to professional basketball isn’t exactly a surprise—she said in a December Instagram post that she intended to return to the team this season, where she has played since 2013.

