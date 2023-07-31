CHEAT SHEET
    Brittney Griner Takes Short Break to 'Focus on Her Mental Health'

    DOING THE WORK

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Lucas Peltier

    WNBA star Brittney Griner is stepping back from basketball, at least for a few days, citing a need to focus on her mental health. The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday night that the center would not be joining the team on its two-game road trip to face the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, adding that the team “fully supports Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.” Griner was detained for just under a year in Russian custody after being arrested for cannabis possession. She was finally released last December as part of a prisoner exchange with the country.

