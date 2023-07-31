Brittney Griner Takes Short Break to ‘Focus on Her Mental Health’

Read it at CNN
WNBA star Brittney Griner is stepping back from basketball, at least for a few days, citing a need to focus on her mental health. The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday night that the center would not be joining the team on its two-game road trip to face the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, adding that the team “fully supports Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.” Griner was detained for just under a year in Russian custody after being arrested for cannabis possession. She was finally released last December as part of a prisoner exchange with the country.