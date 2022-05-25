Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Biden ‘Has the Power’ to Get Her Home
‘POLITICAL PAWN’
Brittney Griner’s wife has urged the Biden administration to prove her release from Russian custody is “top priority.” In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, Cherelle Griner said she had already spoken with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the WNBA star’s case. The Phoenix Mercury center has been held in a pre-trial detention center in Russia since she was arrested at a Moscow-area airport in mid-February over vape cartridges said to contain cannabis oil. She faces up to 10 years behind bars on drug trafficking charges after what U.S. authorities deemed a “wrongful” arrest. “I was grateful for the call [from Blinken], you say she’s top priority, but I wanna see it. and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil,” Cherelle Griner said Wednesday. “I just keep hearing that, you know, [Biden] has the power. She’s a political pawn. … So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it,” she said.