CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Broadway Actor Clifton Oliver Dies Following Lengthy Illness
R.I.P.
Read it at Deadline
Broadway actor Clifton Oliver died Wednesday following a lengthy illness, and a period of hospice care, Deadline reported. He appeared on Broadway in productions including The Lion King, In The Heights, and Wicked. “My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” wrote Roxy Hall of Jacksonville, Florida, on Facebook. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.” Theatermania reported that Oliver had originated the role of Simba in the Las Vegas production of The Lion King and played the role in the show’s national tour, before joining the Broadway company in 2011.