Broadway Gets the Green Light as Cuomo Lifts Capacity Restrictions in New York
WE’RE BACK...ISH
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that starting May 19, New York state will be lifting most capacity restrictions on businesses like bars and restaurants. Live entertainment venues like Broadway theaters, he said, will once again be allowed to open for business, in light of the state’s declining COVID-19 positivity rate. Theatre industry group The Broadway League told Broadway News last week that they’ve been working closely with officials, and are optimistic about having patrons back in seats as soon as “this fall, beginning in September.”
Cuomo cautioned on Monday that some restrictions will continue, including those requiring patrons to keep six feet away from each other. This comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during an MSNBC appearance on Thursday that New York City will “fully open” on July 1, drawing Cuomo’s ire. In a press conference later that day, Cuomo had seemingly mocked de Blasio’s prediction as unrealistic, saying, “I want it opened up on Monday, I want it opened up on Tuesday…” in a petulant voice. Cuomo also announced that 24/7 subway service will be returning on May 17.