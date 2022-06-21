Broadway Goes Mask Optional for July
SHOW MUST GO ON
Audiences at all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will no longer be required to wear masks in the month of July, The Broadway League announced Tuesday. Despite the optional mask policy, the league still encourages audience members to wear face coverings in theaters. The policy will be reevaluated on a monthly basis as the company “[continues] to monitor the science,” and protocols for August will be announced in mid-July. “We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. The optional mask policy comes after the U.S. hit one million COVID-19 deaths about a month ago. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increasing hospitalization rates from COVID-19 in the last month, along with an average of 100,733 cases every day and an average of 266 deaths per day.