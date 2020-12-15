CHEAT SHEET
Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Dies at Age 71
Broadway legend Ann Reinking—who sparkled in roles on stage and screen from Chicago to Annie—died over the weekend while visiting family in Seattle, the Associated Press reported. Reinking, who was 71, was known for her lengthy collaboration with the late Bob Fosse and her own choreography. Actress Chita Rivera said she was “beyond words” to hear of her friend’s death. “The world has lost such a beautiful soul and talent,” she said. “I loved sharing the stage with her whenever we could. Her spirit and razzle-dazzle will be with me forever.” And Jason Alexander tweeted: “She was a pure joy—fun and funny and endlessly kind and talented. Heaven’s chorus line just got a star.”