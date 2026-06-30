Broadway Star’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Devastating Diagnosis

If you’re in charge of ordering food for the office, you know the expectations are high: tasty food, delivered on time, without blowing the budget. That’s where ezCater comes in. It’s an all-in-one platform built to make the whole process painless from start to finish.

ezCater’s search is simple yet powerful. Filter by things like cuisine type, dietary preferences, budget per person (just to name a few) with a couple of clicks. And if anything goes sideways with an order, ezCater’s 24/7 support is standing by via phone, text, or email.

With access to over 100,000 restaurants, there’s no shortage of options—which is good news since you’ll never want to go back to regular ordering. ezCater’s rewards program sweetens the deal even more. Earn one point for every dollar spent with no caps. Use points to pay for future orders or redeem for Amazon gift cards. You place the order, you get the rewards. Click here to make office lunch the easiest part of your day.

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