Broadway Star’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Devastating Diagnosis

A man was found dead Monday in the northern mountains of Japan, and authorities believe he may have been the victim of a bear attack. Japanese authorities reported that the man, whose identity has not been released, was found in the northern Aomori Prefecture with bite marks. Officials are “still investigating the cause,” but believe he may have been attacked by a bear. The discovery follows several other dangerous attacks in the East Asian country. According to CBS News, five people have been killed in bear attacks since April. A government tracker that has monitored bear attacks since 2018 found that it was the first time there had been more than two fatal incidents between April and June. Japan’s increase in bear attacks is the result of more bears coming out of hibernation due to warmer climates and an abundance of food. The animals are not only seen in rural mountain areas, but also in public places such as supermarkets and runways. Given the increase in human-bear interactions, the U.S. State Department warned Americans visiting the country to take caution.
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- 1Man Found Dead Amid Surge in Bear AttacksTRAGIC FINDINGJapan is seeing a rise in dangerous encounters with the animal.
- 2Broadway Star’s Family Launches GoFundMe Amid ALS BattleHEALTH BATTLEAaron Lazar’s family has launched a GoFundMe to support his rising medical costs.
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- 3Elderly Woman Killed as Tesla Crashes Into California CafeFATAL BRUNCHThe cause of the fatal crash remains unknown as investigators review the incident.
- 4Tycoon and Family Injured in Monaco Bomb BlastMANHUNT LAUNCHEDA Ukrainian businessman who renounced his citizenship was hurt when a booby-trapped device exploded.
Shop with ScoutedSkechers Kicks Off July With a World Cup Footwear CollectionGOAL GETTERAs all eyes turn to North America this July for the 2026 World Cup, Skechers is making sure you’re properly outfitted.
- 5Olympian Behind Chain of Gyms Dies ‘Peacefully’ at 91LASTING LEGACYLes Mills won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics before going on to open a chain of gyms worldwide.
- 6Boy, 11, Dies From Rabies After Bat BiteSILENT BUT DEADLYA bat landed on the sleeping child’s face during a summer trip.
- 7School Yearbooks Recalled Over Baffling Hitler PhotoNOT QUITE REICH...The school hasn’t yet worked out exactly how a picture of the Führer as a baby made its way in there.
- 8JetBlue Pilot Says Plane Has Hit Drone at Major AirportSKY-HIGH DRAMAThis isn’t the first time in recent days that a drone and a commercial flight have gotten too close for comfort.
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- 9Nancy Guthrie Case Hit by Another Bizarre Twist‘A SHAME’“It is a shame that these types of events occur,” the sheriff said.
- 1031-Year-Old Woman Killed in Alligator AttackGATOR WATCHCentral Florida has been a hot spot for alligator attacks.
Broadway Star’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Devastating Diagnosis
Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar’s family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical costs for the 50-year-old who was diagnosed with slow-moving ALS in 2022. The GoFundMe, organized by Lazar’s brother, Chad Lazar, and their father, Paul Lazar, aims to raise $500,000 to help cover the star’s medical bills, which have grown to more than $300,000 a year. The money will also help support his two teenage sons, Julian, 16, and Adrian, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, LeAnn. “Aaron has lost the use of his legs, arms, and hands. He requires a BIPAP machine to breathe and a full-time caregiver at his side to help him throughout the day and night,” the site reads. ALS is a fatal disease of the nervous system that leads to muscle weakness that worsens over time. There is currently no cure. The GoFundMe has raised more than $250,000 so far. Lazar’s Broadway resumé includes Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Light in the Piazza, Oklahoma and Last Ship, which was nominated for a Grammy. He also hosts the podcast Impossible Dreams, inspired by his journey with ALS.
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One person was killed, and five others were injured after a Tesla crashed into the patio seating area of a café in Southern California. The Simi Valley Police Department and the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday at a shopping center near Tierra Rejada and Madera roads. Aerial footage showed a white Tesla disheveled in the café’s outdoor dining area after the collision. Officials have not released the identities of the victims, but emergency responders found an elderly woman trapped under the Tesla, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. The incident comes a week after a Tesla crashed into a Katy, Texas, home and killed a 76-year-old grandmother. The victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit alleging the vehicle’s technology contributed to the collision. Tesla has denied the claims, and federal safety officials are investigating. A 2024 iSeeCars study found Tesla vehicles had a fatal crash rate of 5.6 deaths per billion miles driven, nearly double the national average of 2.8 deaths per billion miles.
Police in Monaco are hunting a suspected bomber after a Ukrainian business tycoon was injured in an attack at a residential building in the wealthy Mediterranean principality. A booby-trapped device exploded shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, injuring two adults and a child, two of them seriously. All three were taken to the hospital in nearby Nice, France. Authorities did not disclose their nationalities, but a person familiar with the investigation identified one victim as Vadym Iermolaiev, a Ukrainian tycoon. Iermolaiev rose to prominence in the late 2000s as one of Ukraine’s wealthiest figures and a major property developer in Dnipro, a city vital to the country’s defense against Russia’s invading forces. Forbes ranked him the 45th-wealthiest Ukrainian in 2021. He later renounced his Ukrainian citizenship, telling Forbes Ukraine, “I want to have international protection. The Ukrainian judicial system, to put it mildly, is not ideal, and the tax system is not objective.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sanctioned Iermolaiev in 2023 over allegations he did business with Russian entities in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. His wife, Anna Iermolaieva, told The Financial Times the family is “currently under tremendous stress and is actively cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.” Authorities said a suspect was tracked by surveillance footage skipping town.
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With the world’s biggest soccer tournament officially underway across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, there’s no better time to upgrade your match-day wardrobe. Whether you’re cheering from the stands, catching the action at your favorite sports bar, or streaming every match from the comfort of your couch, Skechers’ 2026 World Cup-inspired collection has your off-the-pitch look covered. The limited-edition capsule blends sporty style with the brand’s signature comfort, making it easy to show your team spirit all tournament long.
The collection includes the retro-inspired Hotshot Scorren sneaker, featuring the colors of the tournament’s three host nations and Skechers’ proprietary Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning, as well as the breathable On Pitch Jersey, complete with graphics representing several of the world’s top soccer nations. Rounding out the lineup are the ultra-soft Golden Goal Tee and Performance Cup Tee, two easy-to-wear graphic tees designed for everything from match-day watch parties to everyday wear. Available now on Skechers.com and at select Skechers retail stores nationwide, the collection has everything you need to stay comfortable from kickoff to the final whistle. The tournament ends on Sunday, July 19, so make sure to stock up on your favorite items ASAP before stock sells out.
New Zealand Olympian Les Mills died peacefully around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to his family. He was 91. Mills competed in four Olympic Games, starting with the 1960 Rome Olympics right through to the 1972 Munich Games. He won bronze, silver, and gold Olympic medals in discus and shot put for New Zealand. He went on to open the first Les Mills gym with his wife, Colleen, in 1968, eventually becoming a global chain with more than 22,000 clubs worldwide. In a statement, his son, Phillip Mills, wrote, “Dad was immensely strong, driven and always cared deeply for the less advantaged. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his spirit lives on in gym workouts around the world, continuing to help people fall in love with fitness.” Nicki Nicol, chief executive of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, paid tribute to Mills in a statement. “His place in New Zealand’s Olympic history is firmly established and no doubt his legacy will continue to inspire,” she said. An Auckland native, he also served as mayor of the city for three consecutive terms, first winning the seat in 1990.
An 11-year-old boy has died from rabies after being bitten by a bat in a case health experts are calling a “wake-up call,” given how easily the exposure went undetected. The boy was sleeping during a summer stay in Northern Ontario when he woke to find a bat perched on his face, covering his nose and mouth, according to a case report. He swatted the animal away, and his father caught it and released it outside. With no visible blood, puncture marks, or trauma, the family had no reason to believe he had been bitten and did not seek medical care. Roughly 19 days later, the boy began feeling unwell. Vague discomfort escalated into facial tingling, numbness, and persistent vomiting. Because the family reported no known bite, doctors initially investigated other causes before diagnosing rabies, by which point the virus had already reached his nervous system. He was placed in intensive care, but as with all symptomatic rabies cases, treatment could not stop the disease’s progression. After more than two weeks of supportive care, his condition continued to worsen, and life support was withdrawn. He died surrounded by his family. The family agreed to share the case publicly in hopes of preventing future tragedies.
School administrators have issued an urgent recall of yearbooks after a photograph of Adolf Hitler as a baby wound up featured inside. The bizarre snafu took place at East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey. The pages of the book were intended to be a compilation of baby photos of children who had just graduated, but somehow a black-and-white image of the Nazi dictator as an infant slipped in. Parents do not appear to have been impressed. Many have demanded to know how the snap ended up in the yearbook in the first place, and how exactly the school managed to miss Hitler in its pages before it was sent out. Police are understood to be aware of the situation, and the information has now been forwarded to the local prosecutor’s office. East Brook’s principal has since issued a statement, saying, “An image of him has no place in a yearbook created for our students. It does not reflect who we are or what East Brook stands for, and we condemn its inclusion without reservation.”
A JetBlue Airways flight from Las Vegas collided with a drone during its descent into John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on Monday, according to the aircraft’s pilot. “We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you,” the pilot told an air traffic controller in an audio clip obtained by WABC. The drone struck the plane near the cockpit while the aircraft was 3,000 feet above ground, according to the pilot, who said he didn’t need any help with landing during the same call to air traffic control. A spokesperson for the airline told the Daily Mail that no one was injured in the incident and an inspection found no evidence of a collision. “The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company plans to “assist with any relevant investigations.” The Daily Beast has reached out to JetBlue for further comment. This isn’t the first time in recent days a drone and a commercial flight have gotten too close for comfort. United Airlines Flight 1513 nearly hit a drone while landing just 16 miles west at Newark Airport on Friday. The flight from Key West was a mere 100 feet above the flying object before safely touching down. “We want to send a clear message that operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal,” the FAA told People at the time of the incident. The agency receives around 100 reports of drone sightings near airports each month.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.
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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he does not believe a new ransom note claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie is genuine. “I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes. I think we’re looking at another one of those today with what’s been reported. But we’ll let the FBI do their work,” Nanos said on the June 26 episode of 1030 KVOI AM’s The Buckmaster Show. On Friday, TMZ received a note from someone claiming to have a video of Nancy Guthrie on the day of her death, as well as a video of the “main guy” responsible for her disappearance. TMZ, which forwarded the note to the FBI, reported that the email came from the same address that has been sending similar letters hinting at the identity of her captors for months. “It is a shame that these types of events occur. People have great interest and that’s good because it helps us but then it gets really abused,” Nanos continued in his interview with host Bill Buckmaster. The note comes amid conflicting reports from TMZ and NBC News about the veracity of certain letters from her captor and their contents.
A Floridian woman was killed by an alligator while swimming in the Econlockhatchee River on Sunday, marking the third alligator attack in central Florida in a week. The 31-year-old was swimming with friends when she was bitten by the predator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Both her arms are dislocated… off basically,“ a witness said in a 911 call. “One arm is completely off.” Although she was rushed to the hospital, the woman sustained severe injuries and was later pronounced dead. Sunday’s attack, which is currently under an ongoing investigation, follows two other central Florida attacks, one of which involved a minor. The first occurred on June 21, when a man was approached by an alligator in Rainbow River, which was later removed by a nuisance alligator trapper. The second occurred on Saturday when a young boy was bitten on his hand by an 8-foot-7 alligator while fishing. Both attacks occurred in Marion County and were non-fatal. Although the FWC stated that alligator injuries are rare, they urged Floridians to be careful when swimming during daylight hours and to avoid feeding gators.