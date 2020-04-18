CHEAT SHEET
    Broadway Star Nick Cordero, on Ventilator for Coronavirus, Will Have Leg Amputated

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Noam Galai/Getty

    Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who has been on a ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital while battling COVID-19, is having his leg amputated because of blood clots. His wife, actress and dancer Amanda Kloots, provided the grim update Saturday via Instagram, where she has been organizing daily dance parties in support of her husband, according to Broadway World. Cordero, a Tony nominee who has been in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, has been sedated for 18 days and the blood thinners doctors gave him to break up the leg clots had to be discontinued after causing internal bleeding.

