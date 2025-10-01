Cheat Sheet
Broadway Stars Prepare for Mass Walkout Before Peak Season

Tom Sanders 

Published 10.01.25 10:09AM EDT 
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Broadway actors are preparing to stage a mass walkout that would shut down 32 stage productions during peak theater season as part of an ongoing dispute over labor conditions. Actors’ Equity, a union representing more than 900 Broadway performers and stage managers, is locked in negotiations with the trade association Broadway League over a new contract, with employers’ healthcare contributions at the heart of the dispute. “Asking our employers to care for our bodies, and to pay their fair share toward our health insurance is not only reasonable and necessary, it’s an investment they should want to make toward the long-term success of their businesses,” said Brooke Shields, a performer and president of Actors’ Equity. “That’s just math. There are no Broadway shows without healthy Broadway actors and stage managers. And there are no healthy actors and stage managers without safe workplaces and stable health insurance.” Although the Broadway League, which represents theater owners, producers, and operators, said it was engaged in “good-faith” negotiations with Actors’ Equity, union members have reportedly authorized the union to commit to a strike and have begun handing out “strike pledge cards” to actors, asking them to commit to a walkout. The last Equity strike was in 1968, resulting in the closure of 19 Broadway shows over three days.

'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Dead at 36
Harry Thompson 

Published 10.01.25 11:24AM EDT 
FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

So You Think You Can Dance star Joshua Allen has died at the age of 36. Allen won the fourth season of the reality show in 2008, at the age of 18, with Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died via suicide in 2022, the runner-up. According to TMZ, citing a family member, he passed away on Sept. 30. His family has not made his cause of death public but has asked for “privacy and prayers.” Speaking to the outlet, Emmanuel Hurd, a friend of Allen from the dance world, paid tribute to “a very honest, real person.” “He didn’t always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that’s why he was a winner,” he said. After winning the show, he told Entertainment Weekly that he hadn’t had formal dance lessons. Instead, he enrolled in as many classes as he could after getting through the first rounds of the show’s application process. In his final Instagram post, Allen paid tribute to actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away in July. “Fly high King,” he wrote. Warner died after getting caught in a strong current after a surf lesson. In 2017, Allen was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading no contest to domestic abuse charges.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Cop Son Fired After Chase Killed Kid
Harry Thompson 

Updated 10.01.25 10:49AM EDT 
Published 10.01.25 9:47AM EDT 
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images

The son of Dog the Bounty Hunter has lost his job as a cop after a high-speed chase led to the death of a teen. The Priceville Police Department in Alabama initially placed Garry Chapman on leave following the incident on Sept. 6. The department has since confirmed that the 24-year-old son of TV personality Duane Chapman has left the department permanently. He appeared in a number of episodes with his father on his popular reality show. Officers had responded to reports of a suspected DUI. According to local network WSAZ3, the “vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement” and was “wanted for moving violations.” A chase soon broke out, leaving Interstate 65 and migrating to Main Street in Hartselle. Minutes later the car driven by suspect Archie Hale collided with another vehicle, sending him flying across the intersection. During the incident, 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed and six people were taken to the hospital. Chapman was let go by Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, despite claims he followed protocol. An appeal is scheduled for Oct. 14. Speaking to Fox 54, Chapman’s attorney Scott Morro said, “Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy… Hopefully he’ll be reinstated.” In a statement on Sept. 11, the police department spoke of the “tragic loss of Hollis, adding, “On behalf of the officers of the Hartselle Police Department, I extend our condolences to the family for this tragedy.” Hale has been charged with murder and other offences. Speaking to the Daily Beast, Priceville PD confirmed he was terminated but refused to comment further.

Record Number of Americans Think the Supreme Court Is Too Conservative
Isabel van Brugen 

Published 10.01.25 9:32AM EDT 
Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020. Pool/Getty Images

A record number of Americans think the Supreme Court has tilted too far to the right, polling released Wednesday shows. Forty-three percent of U.S. adults described the court as “too conservative” in Gallup’s Sept. 2–16 Governance poll—the highest figure the organization has ever measured, surpassing the previous high of 42 percent recorded in 2022. By comparison, 36 percent said the court is “about right,” while just 17 percent labeled it “too liberal.” The shift comes after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020 by President Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority. Before that, no more than 33 percent had ever called the court too conservative. Partisan divides remain stark, with 75 percent of Democrats and nearly half of independents (46 percent) saying the court is too conservative, compared with only 4 percent of Republicans. Two-thirds of Republicans (66 percent) think the court is “about right,” while 28 percent see it as “too liberal.” Coney Barrett has at times taken a more centrist approach in key Supreme Court cases. Her decisions breaking from the court’s conservative bloc have drawn criticism from some of Trump’s own supporters.

A record share of Americans now view the U.S. Supreme Court as leaning too far to the right, according to new Gallup polling. Gallup
'Fast & Furious' Star Wanted for Animal Cruelty Charges
Harry Thompson 

Published 10.01.25 9:28AM EDT 
Tyrese Gibson.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is wanted on animal cruelty charges after his Cane Corsos allegedly killed a neighbor’s dog. Cops in Fulton County, Georgia, confirmed Monday they’d issued a warrant for the arrest of the 46-year-old. The incident on Sept. 18 saw Harrison Parker let Henry, a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, out on the front lawn. He was dead five minutes later, the FCPD’s Capt. Nicole Dwyer said according to CBS. After initially saying he would give up the dogs Gibson changed his mind, asking for more time. Officers then obtained both a search warrant and an arrest warrant on a charge of animal cruelty. When they were executed, he and the dogs were gone. Gibson, however, says he is in L.A. and cooperating with authorities. In a statement via his attorneys, he said he “extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog,” claiming he hadn’t been there at the time. “Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly,” it added. Gibson posted a video on Instagram of himself playing with the dogs on Tuesday. He also claims to have contacted the family directly. Asked if he was indeed cooperating, Dwyer said, “Well, he knows he has a warrant out for him, and he’s not turning himself in, so no.”

Millennials Are Giving Up Their Dreams of Owning a Home
Tom Sanders 

Published 10.01.25 9:38AM EDT 
John Moore/Getty Images

Millennials are increasingly abandoning their dreams of entering the housing market, with one in six admitting they have given up their search for a home after being unable to find an affordable one that they liked. A report by Bankrate highlights a growing generational divide in the struggle. Millennials, those aged between 29 and 44 years old, are the most discouraged, with 22 percent having given up on their goals. While Gen Z, or those aged 13 to 28, is the most active in searching, even 12 percent of the youngest buyers have already left the market, with only 9 percent actively looking for a home. The core issue is financial: with home prices and mortgage rates persistently high, the income required for a mid-priced home is approximately $116,600—far above the typical U.S. household income of $86,400. This housing affordability crisis is causing many to view homeownership, a traditional pillar of the American Dream, as increasingly unattainable. The sentiment is particularly strong among younger generations, with 54 percent of Gen Z believing older Americans had better opportunities. The challenges also extend beyond housing, with a separate report suggesting that the total cost of achieving the classic American Dream—including homeownership, retirement, and raising a family—has now ballooned to over $5 million, putting major life milestones further out of reach for many.

Fortress Investment Executive Dies Unexpectedly at Age 51
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.30.25 11:14AM EDT 
Business portrait of Joshua Pack.
Jeff Weiner/Fortress

Fortress Investment Group’s co-chief executive and managing partner Josh Pack has died unexpectedly at age 51. His death was announced by Fortress, which manages $53 billion worth of assets. Pack spent more than 23 years with the company and was a “devoted husband and father,” Fortress said in a statement. “We are devastated by this loss. Josh was a gifted investor, a thoughtful strategist, a compassionate leader—and a deeply cherished friend to many,” the statement added. It did not provide a cause of death. Before joining Fortress, he served as a vice president at Wells Fargo and had previously attended the United States Air Force Academy. Fortress was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters in New York and Dallas. Since 2023, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, has been the majority owner of the company. Clients include high-profile European chains such as Curzon Cinemas and Majestic Wine. Pack was a board member of Majestic.

Houses Collapse Into the Ocean as Hurricanes Rage Offshore
Tom Sanders 

Published 10.01.25 7:15AM EDT 
Facebook/Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Homes in North Carolina have collapsed into the ocean after Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda raged out to sea, becoming the latest beachfront properties to fall victim to the harsh weather. Five empty, stilted homes teetered in the wind before crumpling into the surf below, leaving the shoreline clogged with debris. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, but warned that more collapses are possible due to the hazardous ocean conditions, urging visitors to avoid the area in Buxton, along the state’s Outer Banks. This event brings the total number of houses lost on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches to 17 since 2020, as increasingly volatile weather conditions and rising sea levels have exacerbated the erosion of the low-lying barrier islands. Although no casualties were reported, the hurricanes also generated dangerous surf and ocean overwash, forcing officials to close a section of the highway and suspend ferry services in the area. Park rangers have urged visitors to steer clear of the collapsed homes and to avoid debris.

Dolly Parton Will Skip Governors Awards Amid Health Problems
Annie Bang 

Published 09.30.25 3:44PM EDT 
Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

Award-winning country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton will not attend this year’s Governors Awards due to health concerns, Variety confirmed. While the “Jolene” singer was slated to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November, Parton announced Sunday via social media that she will be postponing her December Las Vegas concert dates to next September. “I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton wrote. While the specifics of her health problems have not been disclosed, the “Nine to Five″ singer has publicly battled kidney stones in the past. The country music luminary was announced as one of four recipients for the award, which celebrates “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.” The 79-year-old icon launched the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 to support education in her rural Tennessee hometown and the Imagination Library literacy program in 1995 to increase children’s literacy rates. Parton reassured fans that she was not retiring, but slowing down “so I can be ready for more big adventures.”

Former Reality Star Footballer Is Jailed Following Plea Deal
Annie Bang 

Published 09.30.25 2:04PM EDT 
Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler began his jail sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges. Cutler, who is also reality star Kristin Cavallari’s ex husband, is slated to serve four days behind bars in Franklin, Tennessee, as part of a plea deal. In October 2024, Cutler, 42, rear-ended a car while intoxicated. Authorities reported that he had been slurring his speech and refused to take a sobriety test. Police said they discovered two firearms in his car, one of which was loaded. Before his plea deal, Cutler faced charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving leading to a collision, violating implied consent regulations, and unlawfully possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Along with his jail sentence, the former quarterback will be expected to pay a $350 fine, serve a year of unsupervised probation, attend a DUI safety course, and have his license suspended for a year. Cutler played for three different teams during his 12-year football tenure, including the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, and the Miami Dolphins. He retired in 2017, then briefly un-retired for one more season that same year, before he retired again. Cutler married Cavallari, 38, in 2013 and had three children together before their high-profile split in 2020. The couple starred in the E! reality series Very Cavallari from 2018–2020.

