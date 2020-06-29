Broadway Will Remain Shuttered Until at Least the End of the Year

Read it at The New York Times
Broadway will remain dormant through the rest of the year, as theater owners and producers are giving refunds on tickets for shows through Jan. 3. The Broadway League said it cannot give a precise date for reopening because the future of the coronavirus pandemic is uncertain—but several shows have suggested they don’t expect to be up and running until late winter or early spring, The New York Times reports. The Minutes, a play by Tracy Letts, is scheduled to open Mach 15, while David Mamet’s American Buffalo is slated for April 14.