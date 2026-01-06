Broadway’s Classic Hits Just Had a Record Holiday Week
Even Broadway staples are still finding ways to smash records. The Lion King and Mamma Mia! both posted historic box office hauls for the week ending Jan. 4, setting new sales highs. Disney’s longest-running Broadway show, The Lion King, pulled in $3.14 million across eight performances at the Minskoff Theatre. Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, nearing the end of its limited return engagement, brought in $2.6 million over nine performances at the Winter Garden Theatre—a personal best for the production. The strong showing comes just after last week’s closure of Beetlejuice and Waiting For Godot, which brought in $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively. But Hamilton led all productions with $3.3 million, followed closely by Wicked at $3.29 million.