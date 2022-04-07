Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Get COVID, Dooming Broadway Show
SUITE LIFE AT HOME
Thursday’s performance of Plaza Suite on Broadway was canceled after star Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband and co-star Matthew Broderick tested positive on Tuesday, leaving an understudy to step into his role. It was not clear when Plaza Suite would resume performances, with the show’s producers indicating that the status of future shows would be “announced as soon as possible.” In the meantime, the production said, “Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.” Plaza Suite is the third Broadway production shuttered in recent weeks due to COVID-19. A revival of Macbeth axed more than a week of shows after star Daniel Craig and several other cast members tested positive last week, while new musical A Strange Loop postponed its preview performances over company infections.