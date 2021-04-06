CHEAT SHEET
Doormen Fired for Ignoring Anti-Asian Attack in NYC
Two doormen have been fired following their response to a suspected hate crime against an elderly Asian American woman last week, the Brodsky organization said Tuesday. Surveillance footage that went viral showed a man kicking a 65-year-old woman down on the sidewalk, and the two doormen closing the lobby doors and doing nothing to intervene. “We are extremely distraught and shocked by this incident, and our hearts go out to the victim,” the statement said. “It is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed. For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately.” The company said it would retrain employees in emergency protocols and bystander intervention.