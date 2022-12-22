Broncos Super Bowl Winner Ronnie Hillman Dies at 31
TOO YOUNG
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, a member of the Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning team in 2016, died Wednesday from a rare form of kidney cancer, his family announced on Instagram. He was 31. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.,” the post said. Hillman died from renal medullary carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer that is typically associated with those who carry the sickle cell trait. The family shared Hillman’s diagnosis earlier Wednesday while announcing he was being placed into hospice care. Their statement said Hillman learned of the cancer in August and “unfortunately treatment has not been successful.” Hillman spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends, the statement said.