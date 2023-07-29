CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Bronny James Hits Dinner Spot in LA with Dad Just Days After ICU
LOOKING UP
Read it at New York Post
Bronny James was spotted out to dinner in LA with his family Friday night less than a week after being rushed to hospital suffering cardiac arrest. James LeBron was pictured with his family heading to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica just a day after his eldest son was released from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Bronny, 18, collapsed during basketball training at the University of Southern California on Monday. The family confirmed that Bronny had suffered a cardiac arrest but LeBron tweeted his thanks and relief on Thursday once the emergency was over. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” he said.